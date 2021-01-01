Mighty Jaxx and Borussia Dortmund shake hands to develop exclusive tech enabled collectibles

Collectible series to begin with players like Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho and Marco Reus...

Mighty Jaxx have acquired the global licensing partnership of Bundesliga giant Borussia Dortmund (BVB).

It is a unique partnership that marks the entry of Might Jaxx into the world of sports entertainment. As part of this deal, the lifestyle and collectibles designer brand will produce figurines based on BVB's marquee players such as Norwegian sensation Erling Haaland, club skipper Marco Reus and exciting British talent Jadon Sancho.

Figurines of some other current players and a string of BVB legends are also in the pipeline.

Mighty Jaxx will also distribute the products across the world through cross-marketing activities and fan-centric digital engagements, such as sweepstakes, mini-games and sponsor interactions. BVB have a thriving and ever-growing fan base of 189 million spread across the world and the target is to churn out creative ways to connect with them.

“As the presence of BVB grows further across Asia Pacific, we are delighted to be working with Mighty Jaxx here in Singapore and have BVB player collectibles available around the world,” said Suresh Letchmanan, Managing Director of Borussia Dortmund’s Asia Pacific office.

The partnership is another indication that football clubs through innovative products are relentlessly trying to offer a positive fan experience, throughout the world and especially in the Asia-Pacific region as the popularity of Bundesliga continues to grow exponentially.

"Football today is entertainment and a lifestyle in itself. There is great emphasis on having fun and being social, being accepted. It is well known that fan engagement plays a very significant role in football, and our end goal of developing highly immersive experiences, where users become one with the products and everything surrounding them makes us a perfect match when coupled with BVB’s natural inclination for regularly rolling out new, innovative products. It was a natural choice to align with such a team as Borussia Dortmund.” said Jackson Aw, Founder and CEO of Mighty Jaxx.

These collectibles hope to grab the attention of Tik-Tokers, Snapchatters and Instagrammers, as fans desire to share memorable moments on social media with their friends and family.

The first player collectible will be launched by end of May and gradually the fandom will be greeted to the next level of goodies which will consist of ‘phygital’ collectibles - physical collectibles that trigger or unlock digital assets and future content, such as games, videos, and more.

The target is to create a full 36-degree fan experience with a plethora of physical and digital content which would even include AR interactions in real-life environments, while also synchronising progress between platforms and realities in real time.