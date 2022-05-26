Mido: I feel Mourinho will return to Real Madrid and sign Salah

The Reds forward has, however, affirmed he will be part of the Merseyside team next season

Egypt football legend Ahmed ‘Mido’ Hossam feels AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho will return to Real Madrid and sign Mohamed Salah from Liverpool.

In a Tweet, Mido added that he would be happy to see the Premier League Golden Boot winner play under the Portuguese tactician at the Spanish giants.

"I have a feeling that Mourinho will go back to Madrid and will sign Salah. I would love to see Salah playing for Madrid under Jose," Mido’s Tweet read.

Mido's comment is surprising considering a younger Salah struggled to break into the Chelsea team under Mourinho, and there are question marks whether the Egyptian would suit the tactical style of the Portuguese manager.

On Wednesday, Salah affirmed his commitment to the Reds; "I don't want to be selfish," he stated. "I’m just focused on the team, really. I don’t want to talk about the contract. We have a long time. I’m staying next season for sure.

"That’s clear. I’m staying next season. Let’s see after that."

On his Champions League wish, Salah stated that everyone at Liverpool is motivated for the May 28 final in Paris.

"I’m very motivated, motivated through the roof," added the forward. "I think after what happened with Madrid last time, and also what happened on Sunday [in the Premier League], everybody is motivated to win the Champions League, because this is, like, [an] unbelievable trophy for us.

"I think every season we fight for it since I came here, I think everybody is excited for it."

Liverpool will be hoping to win a season’s treble after seeing the quadruple dream end on the Premier League final day.

The Reds will be looking to win the European Cup/Uefa Champions League for the seventh time in their history – a victory in Paris would take them level with AC Milan (7), and leave them only behind opponents Real Madrid (13) for the most overall victories across the two competitions.