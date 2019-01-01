Michaela Abam opens Real Betis goal account against Deportivo de La Coruna
Michaela Abam scored her maiden goal for Real Betis in their 4-3 defeat against Deportivo de La Coruna on Saturday.
Abam, who made a losing debut in a 1-0 loss at Madrid last week, was hoping to help her side get their campaign back on track in Sevilla.
The 22-year-old, who started on the bench for the hosts at the Ciudad Deportiva Luis de Sol, was a replacement for Marina Fedorova 10 minutes after half-time
The Cameroon international left it late to find the back of the net but her goal could not rescue Antonio Contreras' side from defeat.
90' (+3') ⌚⚽ ¡GOOOOOL DEL BETIS! ¡Abam empujó a placer a la red!— Real Betis Féminas (@RealBetisFem) September 14, 2019
💚⚪ #RealBetisDéporAbanca 3-4 ⚪🔵#BetisFéminas #PrimeraIberdrola pic.twitter.com/8jYH0qLsfx
Saturday's result leaves Real Betis with no points from two matches after suffering back-to-back defeats this season.
Abam will be seeking to help the Spanish side end their winless run when they visit Real Sociedad on September 22.