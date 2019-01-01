Mexico vs Argentina: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

After overcoming the US on Friday, Gerardo Martino's side travel to San Antonio to take on an arguably tougher test

aims to continue its virtually flawless 2019 when the side faces in friendly action in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday.

El Tri’s latest success was an impressive 3-0 rout of the USA on Friday, with goals coming from Javier Hernandez, Erick Gutierrez and Uriel Antuna. It was their 10th victory in 11 games this calendar year.

Argentina, meanwhile, was deprived of Lionel Messi as it was held scoreless against in Los Angeles and will seek to bounce back before glamor friendlies with and to finish the year.

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Squads & Team News

Position Mexico squad Goalkeepers Ochoa, Orozco, Cota, Gonzalez Defenders Moreno, Laylun, Reyes, Gallardo, Araujo, Salcedo, Montes, Navarro, Sanchez Midfielders Herrera, J. Dos Santos, Fabian, Alvarez, Pineda, Alvarado, Antuna, C. Rodriguez Forwards Hernandez, Jimenez, Lozano, Corona, Vega

Mexico is likely to overhaul the team that eased to victory over the Friday. Indeed, only two players, Hernan Herrera and Jesus Corona, are tipped to start both games, while another select handful could come off the bench.

Erick Gutierrez has dropped out due to a fractured hand while Andres Guardado will not feature after his wife gave birth Monday.

Cesar Montes, Luis Rodriguez and Rodolfo Pizarro, who contracted appendicitis before the USA fixture, have all dropped out of the squad, too.

Possible Mexico starting XI: Ochoa; Navarro, Salcedo, Araujo, Layun; J. Dos Santos, Alvarez, Herrera; Lozano, Jimenez, Corona

Position Argentina squad Goalkeepers Machesin, Andrada Defenders Quarta, Tagliafico, Balerdi, Pezzella, Figal, Rojo, Montiel Midfielders Paredes, Pereyra, Acuna, Dominguez, De Paul, Rodriguez, Lanzini, Zaracho, MacAllister, Palacios Forwards Correa, Alario, Dybala, Martinez, Gaich

Argentina are without Franco Armani due to injury, with Esteban Andrada expected to get the nod.

Giovanni Lo Celso has returned to after picking up an injury, while Nicolas Otamendi’s return to was prearranged.

Of course, Lionel Messi is missing due to injury.

Possible Argentina starting XI: Andrada; Montiel, Pezzella, Rojo, Tagliafico; Palacio, Paredes, Acuna; De Paul, Martinez, Dybala

Match Preview

Mexico boss Gerardo Martino puts his undefeated record in charge of the nation on the line against Argentina on Tuesday.

The Gold Cup champion impressed Friday as it breezed by the USA 3-0, but it faces a far sterner challenge against the team that finished third in the Copa America during the summer.

Indeed, Mexico has historically not fared well against the Argentines, with their last victory coming in 2004, when a Ramon Morales free kick claimed a 1-0 victory in the Copa America. Since then, the nations have met nine times, with the balance sheet reading six wins in favor of the South Americans and three ties.

El Tri’s boss is, of course, an Argentine, but he says that does not matter in the context of this match.

“In a football match, nationality doesn't matter,” he affirmed. “I work for Mexico and will do my best for Mexico. As an Argentine, I can try to represent my country by working with dignity and honesty abroad.”

Indeed, he is optimistic about his team’s chances.

“Argentina are going through a renewal process and it seems to me that the players who are emerging in Argentina and Mexico are of an equivalent standard,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lionel Scaloni, the man who led Argentina to an unconvincing third at the Copa America this summer, is wary of his adversary in the opposite dugout.

“For us, this game is a good measure of where we are,” he said. “Martino has a very clear game plan and that’s why it’s so important to be 100% against Mexico. I’ve no doubts that they’ll be a very difficult opponent for any team in the world.”

After a scoreless draw against Chile, the coach was again forced to defend his squad selection.

“If we only thought about getting results, the panel would have been different,” he admitted. “The result is important, but in these friendlies it should not come before everything else. We wanted to see several young players.”

With both sides set to experiment an interesting game should be in order, with Argentina the last side to overcome the Mexicans, having won two November friendlies 2-0 at the back end of 2018.