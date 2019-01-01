Mexico to meet Argentina in September friendly as Martino meets old team for first time

Lionel Messi and the Albiceleste are slated to take part in a friendly match in San Antonio, with the El Tri manager seeing his countrymen once again

Fans of El Tri, and even manager Tata Martino, have complained about the difficulty in finding top opponents for Mexico's friendly matches when not taking part in major tournaments.

But it will be a team from the game's upper echelon for El Tri on September 10, with Argentina coming to the United States to meet Mexico in San Antonio's Alamodome.

Martino, who is Argentine, coached the Albiceleste between 2014-2016, departing after falling to in the 2016 Copa America Centenario.

He then returned to the club game, leading in its first-ever season and winning the Cup the next year before taking over the Mexico job at the start of 2019.

The September matchup will be the first time Martino coaches against Argentina since he led the team. He also came up against his native country when managing , but that was before his stops with Argentina and .

Martino complained not only about opponents but also of field conditions for certain friendly matches taking place in the United States, and that may be a concern once again.

The Alamodome typically has an artificial turf surface, though it has been overlaid with natural grass for soccer matches in the past. Currently on the schedule for the venue, a UT-San Antonio college football game on August 31 is the event taking place closest to the date of the Mexico match.

Argentina will also play Chile on September 5 at the Los Angeles Coliseum during that same FIFA window. El Tri is likely to play another match in the September window, but it has not yet been announced.

Mexico has a partnership with Soccer United Marketing to play a number of friendly matches in the United States each year. With the Argentina game, Mexico will have reached five after a pair of March friendly games and two Gold Cup build-up contests.

Mexico also will be in action in October and November, taking part in the inaugural Concacaf Nations League. El Tri are in a group with and Bermuda.