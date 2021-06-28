'Mexico are beatable' – Nigeria’s Ezenwa positive ahead of July friendly

Although the Super Eagles would be parading local-based professionals against El Tri, the goalkeeper is upbeat his team can pull off a shock result

Ikechukwu Ezenwa says Mexico are beatable ahead of next month’s international friendly billed for the United State of America.

The Super Eagles – made up of Nigeria Professional Football League stars - will square up against the Concacaf nation on July 3 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

As the African side continues with their preparations, the goalkeeper dismisses any claims of fear in the team.

“Mexico are beatable. Remember that we defeated them at the 1996 Olympics, and we played a draw in our last outing,” Ezenwa told Goal.

“They are a good side no doubt and they are very fast too, but we will have to give out our best to make Nigerians proud.

“For me, no game makes me panic. All that I do is stay calm and relax my nerves if I am in goal.

“I can remember vividly the World Cup qualifier against Cameroon, it was a very big game that had so much tension, however, I was dressed for action and did very well.

“Also, I don’t put games in mind – I take it as it comes – and that is my own philosophy.”

After a few days of training, Ifeanyi Anaemena (Rivers United), Christopher Nwaeze (Kwara United), Dayo Ojo (Enyimba) and Shaibu Suleman were axed from the final squad.

In his assessment of the team handled by Augustine Eguavoen and Paul Aigbogun, the 32-year-old described them as ‘quality’, stating they all merited their invite to the Nigerian team.

“The invited players are made up of quality players,” he added.

“I am sure if they are not doing well for their respective clubs, they won’t have the opportunity to be called up.

“So, once you are invited to the national team, it means such a player is deserving of such a call-up.

“All they need to do is go out there and make a name for themselves, their families and fans.”

Article continues below

Nigeria and Mexico will be meeting for the sixth time ever with four of their previous encounters ending on a no-winner, no vanquished note.

The only win in the series belongs to Mexico, who defeated Nigeria in a US Gold Cup fixture in Texas.

Jonathan Akpoborie put the Super Eagles ahead inside the Cotton Bowl Stadium, albeit, the Mexicans clawed back to record a 2-1 victory courtesy of goals from Alberto Garcia Aspe and Ignacio Ambriz.