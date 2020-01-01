African All Stars

'Messi reduced Koulibaly's transfer fee' - Twitter rips Napoli star after Barcelona thrashing

Kalidou Koulibaly, Lionel Messi - Barcelona vs Napoli
The Senegalese centre-back could not stop the Argentine superstar in Saturday's Champions League outing at Camp Nou

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has been dragged on social media after failing to help the Serie A club stop Lionel Messi and Barcelona in the second leg of their Uefa Champions League round of 16 fixture.

Barcelona won the encounter by 3-1, thanks to goals from Clement Lenglet, Messi and Luis Suarez, and they progressed to the quarter-final with a 4-2 aggregate score.

During the game, Koulibaly conceded a penalty towards the end of the first-half after kicking Messi's leg from behind, which resulted in the third goal that was scored by Suarez.

    Generally, it was a torrid night for the African star who made just one successful tackle and three interceptions in Barcelona.

    His performance against Messi, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, has got fans talking and they think his reported €80 million asking price should be slashed.

     

