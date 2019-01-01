Messi picks favourite goal of his illustrious Barcelona career

The Argentine has scored a plethora of goals in his club career but selected a strike with his head from a decade ago

Lionel Messi picked his header against in the 2009 final as the standout goal among more than 600 he has scored in his career.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner described how the looping effort over Edwin van der Saar at Rome's Stadio Olimpico helped the Blaugrana "close the circle" as they clinched a , and Champions League treble for the first time.

Samuel Eto'o's opener put Pep Guardiola's all-conquering side on their way that night, in a match Messi described as "spectacular" in a conversation with TyC Sports.

"My favourite goals are more than just attractive; they are important," the talismanic 32-year-old said.

"It was in the Champions League final and helped us to close the circle with Guardiola and win the treble, which we had never done.

"That goal rounded up a spectacular game."

Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Calf and hamstring injuries have restricted Messi's appearances in La Liga this season.

He has started just three of Barcelona's nine league games but has now hit form, scoring in consecutive victories over and .

Messi also found the net in a 2-1 win over Slavia Prague in the Champions League to make it three goals in three games, and he spoke of his knowledge of when to become involved in Barcelona's play.

"It's not that I live in front of goal," said Messi. "I like to come from behind, be in touch with the ball and be creative, but also arrive and score goals.

"I have learned to regulate myself inside the game and find the moment. There are moments when I do not have to enter the game or do not have to participate and I wait for the moment where I think it is more suitable to arrive.

"I have grown and I learned to read the games better, knowing what time and where to be effective and decisive, and little by little I gained that over time."

Barcelona were supposed to play in the Clasico on the weekend but the match was postponed because of safety fears due to protests in Catalonia.

Their next match is at at home against in La Liga on Tuesday night.