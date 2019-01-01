'Messi never gets tired of scoring goals' - Barcelona's Pichichi winner & Golden Shoe leader saluted by Sergi Roberto

A Camp Nou colleague of the mercurial Argentina international has paid tribute to a man who makes things "much easier" for those around him

Lionel Messi “never gets tired of scoring goals”, says team-mate Sergi Roberto, with the Argentine having landed another Pichichi Trophy for 2018-19.

A final day brace in a 2-2 draw with saw the mercurial Argentine finish as the leading scorer in La Liga for a record-equalling sixth time in his remarkable career.

He has topped that particular chart for three successive years, despite the previous two having seen him competing with Cristiano Ronaldo and for major honours.

Messi no longer faces a battle with a Portuguese forward for individual prizes in , but he has shown no sign of slowing down after seeing an eternal rival head to .

Instead, the 31-year-old has taken his game up a notch and reached the 50-goal mark once more across all competitions.

He is the firm favourite to claim a sixth Ballon d’Or in 2019, with those around him at Camp Nou continuing to watch on in amazement as an all-time great cements his legacy.

Roberto told reporters after seeing Messi bag a double against Eibar: “He never gets tired of scoring goals and that makes football much easier and better for us.”

There could yet be more goals to come from the South American.

Having already wrapped up another title, Barcelona have the chance to complete a domestic double in a final date with on May 25.

“This match helped us prepare for the Copa final,” added Roberto.

“Although nothing was on the line, they always pressed forward and it was a very hard fought contest. We weren’t able to get the victory but we're happy with the work we put in.”

He went on to say: “We want to win the cup and go on holiday with two titles in the bag.

“La Liga is more about consistency and we've shown that we're the best.

“We're 11 points ahead of second, , which means we've had a great season despite being eliminated from the .”

The 2018-19 campaign has been a productive one for Barca, with only denying them in Europe following a stunning Champions League semi-final turnaround at Anfield.

Messi has once again been the man to lead by example for Ernesto Valverde’s side, with it likely that he will soon have another Golden Shoe to add to his ever-growing honours collection.

striker Kylian Mbappe is the only man who can realistically catch him on that chart, although the international does need four goals from one game against Stade in order to match Messi.