'Messi is just one of the guys' - PSG superstar is 'humble' despite being 'the best of all time', says Ocampos

Lionel Messi is a "normal guy", according to Lucas Ocampos, who says the Paris Saint-Germain superstar is "humble" despite being "the best of all time".

Messi has enjoyed an illustrious 17-year career at the highest level of the game, having initially made his debut for Barcelona at the age of 17 back in 2004.

The Argentine went on to become Barca's all-time leading scorer, helping them win multiple La Liga and Champions League titles, but ended up having to leave Camp Nou in the summer due to the club's well-documented financial struggles.

PSG signed Messi on a free transfer following his Copa America-winning exploits with Argentina in July, and Ocampos, who was not included in the squad for that tournament, has now offered an insight into the six-time Ballon d'Or winner's personality away from the pitch.

"Leo is a normal guy," the Sevilla winger told Goal. "He is just like you see in front of the TV cameras and on the pitch. He is someone who makes you feel like he is just one of the guys.

"Despite being the best of all time, he is a calm, humble and simple person."

Ocampos added on Messi's surprise departure from Barca: "The truth is that it is difficult to comprehend that he is no longer at Barcelona and you can no longer play against him.

"I think that when you play against the best, you get the best out of yourself and not having him in La Liga is a shame."

Messi's impact at PSG

Another man who has been discussing Messi's qualities is his PSG team-mate Thilo Kehrer, who is delighted to be learning from the former Barca captain at Parc des Princes.

"To train every day against players of such an individual quality, against players like Messi, means you learn something new every day," the German defender said during an interview with Süddeutsche Zeitung.

Kehrer was speaking ahead of PSG's Champions League group-stage clash with Manchester City on Tuesday, which Messi is available for after shaking off an injury, and also touched upon the increased exposure that has come the club's way since his arrival.

"You can see even more fans outside the hotels, outside the training ground," he said. "You notice that there is a certain respect around the place.

"That is only logical, because Leo Messi has been performing at an absolutely world-class level for 15 years."

