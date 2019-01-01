Mertens urges Napoli to ‘keep going’ after Liverpool victory

The Belgian attacker says his side must make sure they make it out of the group this time around after getting the better of the reigning champions

Dries Mertens told they must back up their 2-0 victory over in Tuesday's opener.

For the second season in a row Jurgen Klopp's Reds were beaten at the Stadio San Paolo without scoring a goal.

But last time out the Partenopei failed to qualify from the group stage despite having earned a 1-0 home victory over Liverpool, who went on to win the tournament.

Mertens' penalty gave Napoli a late lead and Virgil van Dijk's rare error ensured former striker Fernando Llorente could add a second to settle matters.

"We gave everything and ran so hard," the forward told Sky Sport Italia.

"When you take three points at the end of a game like that, it all feels good.

"It doesn't mean anything to beat the Champions League holders unless we keep going.

"We saw [Group E rivals] Salzburg beat 6-2, they are also a strong team so we have to do well in the next game too.

"Last season we also did well and beat them 1-0 here. I think we prepared well as we knew what we had to do. We didn't have enough of the ball in the first half but we gave our all.

"We lost last season at Salzburg in the so will not take them for granted. We also have Lecce this weekend and saw that they just beat ."



Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson accepts his team must cut out errors at the back, having kept only one clean sheet in eight competitive games this term.

"In the first half I felt we played some good stuff," he told BT Sport.

"We were just missing that final bit. Napoli are a good side and you have to defend as a team which I felt we did.

"The mistakes for the goal we need to improve on. Overall we can be better, we take responsibility and try and react the right way."