Melaka United, Sarawak and Kelantan escape points deduction by MFL after submitting the necessary documents.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

In the end, leniency prevailed yet again.

After having threatened side and Premier League outfits Kelantan and Sarawak with grant reduction and points deduction, Malaysian competitions organiser Malaysian Football League (MFL) in the end decided that the three teams would not have their points slashed after all.

On April 22, it was announced by MFL that the three teams, along with Felda United, , PDRM and Pulau Pinang will have their annual grants slashed by half for the failure to register their 2019 rosters on time. Melaka, Sarawak and Kelantan were also threatened with points deduction, for failing to submit documents proving their financial stability.

But a successful appeal by all the teams resulted in the grant reduction to be reduced to only between five and 10 per cent in early May.

On Friday, MFL issued a statement that the three clubs will not have their points deducted, as they have submitted the necessary documents.

On top of this, Kelantan and Sarawak, who have been handed a ban from signing new players in the now-open mid-season transfer window, will now be allowed to make one signing, with condition.

"MFL's intention is to educate the teams instead of punishing them, and to promote compliance with the regulations.

"Taking into account the efforts displayed by Sarawak and Kelantan and the sporting spirit, it is decided that they will be allowed to sign one new player. But they need to prove to MFL that the cost of the new signing does not exceed that of the player being replaced on their roster," the organisation stated.

However it also added that Melaka, Sarawak and Kelantan are yet to submit proof of their Employees' Provident Fund, Social Security Organisation and tax payments as well as proof of revenue for 2019, and for this reason their grants have been slashed by 10 per cent, as opposed to the five per cent reduction handed to the other four teams.

