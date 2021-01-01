M’Bia sent off as Wuhan FC bow to Tianjin Tigers

The former Cameroon international was given the marching orders as the Han Army’s miserable start to the season continued against the Tigers

Stephane M’Bia was given the marching orders as Wuhan FC suffered a 2-1 defeat to Tianjin Tigers in Monday’s Chinese Super League encounter.

The 34-year-old was handed his fourth start of the 2021 campaign; however, he did not complete the encounter after he was punished for denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity.

M’Bia lost possession of the ball to Ba Dun while trying to dribble the Beijing Guoan loanee. With Dun heading for goal, the Cameroonian wrestled him down to prevent him from scoring.

That action prompted referee Jing Wang to show the African star the way out.

The African star has now been sent off nine times in his career, receiving his first red card on January 14, 2007, against Olympique Marseille during his time at Rennes.

Despite playing with a man down, the visiting side matched the Tigers in every department of the game.

Notwithstanding, the hosts took the lead a minute before the halftime break as Zihao Yang beat goalkeeper Zhifeng Wang from close range.

Profiting from a well-taken cross by Yumiao Qian, the defender took advantage of Wuhan’s shambolic defending to head past Wang.

Four minutes into the second half, Honglue Zhao levelled matters for the Han Army with a stunner. Receiving a pass from Tian Yinong outside the goal area, the onrushing left-back drilled a long-range beauty past goalkeeper Shangkun Teng.

Nine minutes after the hour mark, Jules Iloki restored the lead for Xiaopeng Li’s men via the penalty mark.

Following Ye Chongqiu’s challenge on Zhao Yingjie inside the box, Wang pointed to the spot after VAR replays.

Illoki converted the ensuing kick despite the goalkeeper guessing the right direction.

Even at their late rally, the visitors returned home with heads bowed low – to extend their unimpressive run.

Since the commencement of the new season, they are yet to win any of the five games losing thrice and settling for a draw on two occasions.

With their latest result, they sit at the base of the Super League table with just two points. Whereas, the Tigers climbed to the sixth spot after amassing four points from the same number of outings.