Kylian Mbappe is mulling over a new contract offer from Paris Saint-Germain worth €50 million per year as his potential transfer to Real Madrid has been thrown into doubt due to an image rights dispute.

Mbappe has solidified his reputation among the most talented players of his generation since joining PSG from Monaco in 2017, winning multiple domestic titles while scoring 165 goals across all competitions.

33 of those efforts have been recorded in 2021-22 as the Frenchman has helped PSG close in on another Ligue 1 title, but his contract is due to expire on June 30, and Madrid have been tipped to snap him up on a free transfer.

What have PSG offered Mbappe?

Mbappe pushed for a move to Santiago Bernabeu last summer, and appeared destined to finally strike a deal with Madrid after they knocked PSG out of the Champions League at the start of March.

However, the 23-year-old indicated that he could still sign an extension at Parc des Princes after a 5-1 win against Lorient on April 5, and the club are now working to reach an agreement.

GOAL can confirm that PSG have offered to make Mbappe their highest-paid player on an annual salary of over €50m.

The World Cup winner will also receive a lucrative signing bonus if he commits his future to the Parisians, who are set to continue contract negotiations in Doha this week.

Mbappe's mother, Fayza Lamari, will also be present in the Qatari capital to help broker the best possible terms for her son and club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is ready to make new guarantees in order to convince a prized asset to stay put.

What is the issue with image rights?

Whatever Mbappe's next move might be, he has made it clear that he wants to have 100 per cent control over his image rights.

PSG have no problem with that request, but GOAL understands that Madrid are only willing to agree to a 50-50 arrangement at the moment.

The Blancos risk missing out on Mbappe if they don't compromise, while the looming possibility of sanctions from UEFA could also put a spanner in the works as they chase the France international's signature.

The Spanish justice system has given the green light for authorities to punish Madrid for their promotion of the controversial Super League, and it has been reported that they could be suspended from European competition if found guilty of wrongdoing.

