'Mbappe has nothing to prove to anyone!' - PSG star defended by Henry after on-pitch sulk vs Montpellier

The Frenchman has received words of support from his compatriot after landing himself in the eye of a controversy

Thierry Henry has come out to defend Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe in the aftermath of his on-pitch sulking episode against Montpellier. Mbappe was among the scorers as the reigning Ligue 1 champions thumped Montpellier 5-2 at Parc des Princes on Saturday.

However, the World Cup winner also saw a penalty saved in the first half and in the second he appeared to stop running and turn his back on the play after being snubbed for a pass by Vitinha in favour of Lionel Messi during a promising attack.

What did Henry say about Mbappe's PSG sulk?

Former France and Arsenal striker Henry has offered his support to Mbappe after the incident, while claiming there is "always a problem" at PSG.

"It's his place. He will of course have to show it [his best level] as he has shown from the start. But he has nothing to prove to anyone," Henry said on Amazon Prime Video.

"The coach will have to find a way to play the three [Messi, Neymar, Mbappe] and make them happy...good luck.

"At PSG, there is always a debate, a problem. They won 5-2 and we're talking about Mbappe. Last year, it was Neymar and it will always be like that, it's PSG."

What's next for Mbappe & PSG?

Kylian Mbappe returned to the PSG starting XI against Montpellier after sitting out their opening Ligue 1 win against Clermont Foot with an adductor injury.

The 23-year-old has been nominated for the 2022 Ballon d'Or after scoring 39 goals in 46 games last season, and now he is off the mark in PSG's latest campaign, he will be targeting an improved display in their next outing away at Lille on August 21.

Christophe Galtier's side are due to face Monaco seven days later before opening their September schedule with a clash against Toulouse.