Mbappe handed three-match ban for reckless red card in Coupe de France final

The Paris Saint-Germain forward is no longer in a position to challenge Lionel Messi for the Golden Shoe as he is forced onto the sidelines

striker Kylian Mbappe has been handed a three-match ban after collecting a reckless red card in the Coupe de final.

The 20-year-old forward was dismissed in extra-time of a highly-charged clash with Rennes.

A dangerous challenge on Damien Da Silva saw Mbappe given his marching orders after he caught his opponent on the knee with his studs showing and was immediately ushered from the field.

Mbappe must now pay the price for that rush of blood.

PSG still have four fixtures to take in this season, with another domestic title already wrapped up.

It does, however, remain to be seen if Mbappe will figure again for Thomas Tuchel’s side this term.

Having been forced out of the club’s next three fixtures, he will be unavailable for games against Nice, and before PSG wrap up their campaign away at on May 25.

A statement released by the French Football Federation (FFF) on Friday read: “Meeting on Thursday, May 2, 2019, the Federal Commission of Discipline, following the final of the Coupe de France between Stade Rennais and Paris-Saint-Germain, Saturday, April 27 at the Stade de France, sanctioned Kylian Mbappe with a three-game suspension and opened proceedings against Neymar.”

With Mbappe now aware of his sanction, a PSG team-mate is waiting to discover his fate.

Neymar was involved in an angry altercation with a supporter after the Coupe de France final.

With emotions running high on the back of a penalty shootout defeat for PSG, the international was far from happy with the attention he received en route to collect a runners-up medal.

Tuchel’s side had been two goals to the good against , but were unable to hang on to that advantage.

Mbappe was then dismissed two minutes from the end of extra-time on a forgettable evening for the capital giants.

With the World Cup winner now sidelined, he will be unable to chase down Barcelona star Lionel Messi in the race for the 2019 Golden Shoe.

As things stand, a mercurial Argentine is leading the way as Messi has 34 goals to his name in , while Mbappe has managed 30 in Ligue 1.