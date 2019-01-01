Mbappe beats Neymar and Cavani to first – the Ligue 1 Performance Index

PSG's superstar front three were on fire at the weekend and were the best performing players in France's top flight

Paris Saint-Germain’s stunning 9-0 home success over Guingamp on Saturday was one of the most eye-catching results of the season to date.

Only 10 days earlier, Thomas Tuchel’s side had been dumped out of the Coupe de la Ligue by the Breton side and it was clear they wanted to exact revenge for that embarrassing loss, which prevented them from closing in on a run of 50 domestic cup matches without defeat.

Unsurprisingly, the Opta Performance Index, which tracks the performance of each player in the league on a weekly basis, is littered by PSG players at the summit, with the top three places occupied by the club’s blistering strikeforce.

It is Kylian Mbappe who comes out on top this week with a simply staggering score of 99.8. Mbappe grabbed a hat-trick in the fixture to move to 17 league goals for the season, which is the most he has ever scored in his young career to date.

Close behind is Edinson Cavani, who played in tandem in attack with Mbappe and also helped himself to a treble.

Remarkably, Neymar, who scored two of his own and laid on another, is consigned to third place, despite scoring 99.4. Tuchel used the Brazilian in an attacking midfield role in what was virtually a 4-2-4 formation, and the former Barcelona man linked beautifully with Mbappe as the hosts tore through their ragged opponents time and again in a stunning display of offensive strength.

It is perhaps surprising given the volume of their victory that there is only one other PSG player present in the Top 10 of the ranking, with that being Dani Alves. Recently returned from injury, he has provided cover in the heart of the midfield, with PSG lacking depth in that area currently. Despite playing much of his career as a flying right-back, he has adapted to his new responsibilities impressively.

But PSG were not the only big winners at the weekend, with Strasbourg catching the eye as they went to Monaco and dismantled their opponents 5-1.

Thierry Laurey’s side were helped by the fact that the hosts went down to 10 men inside the first 10 minutes, but judging by the offensive form that they were in, the principality side would have struggled to contain them regardless.

The star man was certainly Ludovic Ajorque, who has adapted brilliantly to Ligue 1 in his first season at this level. He opened the scoring with a soaring header after being set up by Kenny Lala then got another midway through the second period when he went on a solo run that was completed by a low shot from the edge of the box.

Perhaps the outstanding goal of the evening, though, was scored by 21-year-old midfielder Ibrahima Sissoko, whose brilliantly placed shot from well outside the box curled beautifully into the top corner of the net. He was rated as Ligue 1’s sixth-best performer of the weekend.

Like PSG, they also ended the weekend with four players inside the Top 10, with Adrien Thomasson and Youssouf Fofana helping to underline their dominance over Monaco.

Indeed, the only two players to make the cut this week other than from the big two winners were Toulouse goalkeeper Baptiste Reynet and Angers midfielder Angelo Fulgini.

Both players were decisive in their own right; the former made a string of saves in a 1-0 victory over Nimes, while the latter came off the bench to place a decisive cameo for Stephane Moulin’s club as they ended their long winless run thanks to his goal after 94 minutes.

PSG will surely not have things so easy next weekend while they play Rennes at home, while Strasbourg will attempt to continue their unlikely push for Europe when they host Bordeaux.

Meanwhile, the most eye catching fixture of the weekend takes place on Friday, when a depleted Marseille outfit tackle second-placed Lille at Stade Velodrome.