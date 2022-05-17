Mbappe agrees Real Madrid terms and transfer for PSG star to be announced after Champions League final

Kylian Mbappe has agreed terms with Real Madrid, GOAL can confirm, with a transfer for the Paris Saint-Germain star set to be announced after the Champions League final.

Mbappe only has one month left to run on his current contract with PSG, who have been desperately trying to tie a prized asset down to a contract extension.

The World Cup winner has insisted that he will wait until the end of the season before making a final decision on his future, but Madrid are now certain of securing his services on a free transfer.

Mbappe closing in on Madrid switch

GOAL has learned that Madrid have reached an agreement with Mbappe after four months of negotiations, and there are now only a few small details left to finalise before a deal can be announced.

The Blancos are also waiting for the Frenchman to confirm his departure from PSG, which he could do straight after their last game of the 2021-22 campaign against Metz on May 21.

Real Madrid plan to announce the signing of Kylian Mbappe after the Champions League final 🤩 pic.twitter.com/v8DT6o1XuD — GOAL (@goal) May 17, 2022

Mbappe has always dreamed of playing at Santiago Bernabeu and Madrid have been confident of bringing him onto their books ever since their failed move for the forward last summer, with PSG officials now all but resigned to the fact he will be moving onto a new challenge this summer.

When will Madrid announce Mbappe transfer?

Even if Mbappe does announce his exit from PSG in the coming days, Madrid are not planning to make his transfer to the Bernabeu public until after the Champions League final.

The Spanish giants will be aiming for their 14th European Cup when they take on Liverpool at Stade de France on May 28, and do not want any off-field dealings to distract from Carlo Ancelotti's preparations.

Mbappe's arrival at Madrid will likely be confirmed at the start of June and GOAL understands that his official unveiling at the Bernabeu will be delayed until after he returns from international duty with France on June 13.

