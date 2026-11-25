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Mauricio Pochettino has lifted the lid on Bruno Fernandes’ frustration during Manchester United’s crushing defeat against Liverpool, detailing the captain’s tactical awareness regarding a controversial opening goal. The Red Devils are locked in a heated dispute with refereeing chiefs following a series of incidents that have left the Old Trafford hierarchy demanding urgent explanations.

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Red card chaos and an unpunished wall foul at Anfield

Manchester United's trip to Anfield unravelled inside eight minutes when referee Sam Barrott dismissed Leny Yoro for bringing down Alexander Isak as he bore down on goal. United maintain VAR official John Brooks offered "no meaningful challenge" to the ruling, even though an FA disciplinary panel later overturned Yoro's red card and suspension.

Matters worsened from the resulting free kick as Dominik Szoboszlai fired Liverpool ahead. Captain Bruno Fernandes warned Barrott at the time that Bradley Barcola had touched United's wall before the strike, yet VAR failed to intervene.

Pochettino questions VAR over 'illegal' Liverpool opener

Speaking two days later, Pochettino praised Fernandes for spotting the infringement before questioning why the opener stood. "I think we didn't pay attention, but Bruno was aware, that is why he's the captain and because he's intelligent and perceives and feels what is going on on the field," Pochettino said.

He then cited a past top-flight decision to argue the strike was invalid, adding: "No one talked about that the goal wasn't legal. Should disallow the goal because Barcola was touching our wall. [Eberechi] Eze, last season [for Crystal] Palace, when Eze scored, [it was disallowed]. Why didn't they check the VAR, check the goal? That must be disallowed.

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"[I] need to defend my players and my club. Where are the three points? We need to think a little more deep... in the way that we use the technology."

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Old Trafford fury over Howard Webb's defence of Yoro dismissal

Off-field tensions boiled over after ProRef chief Howard Webb appeared on Mic'd Up to praise Barrott's decisiveness, claiming Yoro's red card was "certainly not wrong" despite the successful appeal. An Old Trafford source, as per The Mirror, labelled ProRef's view "totally wrong", with United arguing evidence proves Isak would not have beaten goalkeeper Lammens to the ball even at full pace.

Pochettino echoed the club's anger over VAR's inaction. "Very disappointed because I think this type of thing can never happen," the former USMNT boss continued. "My question always was the same. Okay, we can accept the referee can make a mistake because of the emotional relationship with the game from the referee, but if we have VAR, what were they doing?

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"Because now are we going to repeat the game? Are we going to have the possibility to play with the similar tools, 11 vs 11? No, the problem is when we were there, and in the moment that I think we need the time to review the situation."

Premier League protest awaits as Sporting trip offers reset

According to The Mirror, United now plan to escalate their complaints to the Premier League and ProRef as they seek accountability over the Anfield controversies. On the pitch, Pochettino wants an immediate response in Portugal, where a Champions League tie against Sporting offers a vital opportunity to build winning momentum.

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"Now we need to move on," Pochettino said. "I am so proud of the players and the way they managed all these unfair situations that happened on the field, and our focus now is to improve, to be better and to start winning games, and tomorrow we have a great opportunity here."