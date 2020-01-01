Matip forced off with groin problem as Liverpool defensive injury crisis grows

The 29-year-old was taken off in the second half after suffering another injury and was replaced by Rhys Williams

's defensive injury crisis grew on Sunday when Joel Matip was forced off against with a groin injury.

With 15 minutes gone in the second half, Matip pulled up after attempting a clearance against the Baggies and signalled to the bench that he needed medical attention.

After the centre-back received treatment on the pitch, he was forced off and replaced by Rhys Williams in the 60th minute of the 1-1 draw.

With Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez already long-term injury absentees, Liverpool can ill afford another injury to a central defender. After the game, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp conceded that Matip would likely miss some time.

“Joel told me he felt something in his adductor and that’s obviously not too good," Klopp told a post-game press conference.

“I am not sure how serious it is now, but it was serious enough that he had to leave the pitch. The rest of the information I will get tomorrow.”

Matip helped the Reds take the lead against Sam Allardyce's side just 12 minutes into the clash at Anfield. The 29-year-old played a forward pass to Sadio Mane, who chested down before lashing past Sam Johnstone.

The home match against the Baggies was just Matip's eighth in the Premier League this season. The central defender had faced spells on the sidelines earlier in the season due to injury and returned to training just over a week ago following his most recent fitness troubles.

The former player had missed his side's home win against on December 16 but returned to play a role in the 7-0 trouncing of last week.

Matip registered an assist in that match, too, as he set up Mohamed Salah for Liverpool's sixth goal at Selhurst Park.

Williams, 19, made his 10th senior appearance in all competitions and second in the Premier League this season when he came on to partner Fabinho in the heart of the Reds' back line for the final 30 minutes.

The Under-21 international had previously started in the 2-1 victory against Jose Mourinho's side.

Liverpool's fitness issues in defence have been an ongoing problem throughout the first half of the season.

But star centre-back Van Dijk gave supporters hope this week when he shared a video showing him working on his recovery.

Midfielder and defender Fabinho is looking forward to welcoming the international back into the team, as he said this week: "Well we hope he returns soon and has a perfect recovery.

"He makes a real difference to the day to day in the dressing room and of course he will get his position straight back from me.

"I don’t know what the coach will do but I am sure Virgil will go straight in to the defence and I will go in to midfield. I hope that’s as soon as possible."