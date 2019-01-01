Matic waiting on Man Utd contract call as extension or exit remain options

The Serbian midfielder will see his current deal expire in the summer of 2020, with it possible that a transfer could be made in the January window

Nemanja Matic is unsure as to what the immediate future will hold for him, with the Serbian midfielder waiting to discover if will trigger an extension clause in his contract or move him on during the January transfer window.

As things stand, the 31-year-old will see his current deal at Old Trafford expire next summer.

No fresh terms have been thrashed out as yet, with Matic struggling for game time in 2019-20 amid injury setbacks and competition for places.

He has taken in just eight appearances for the Red Devils this season, with a first Premier League start coming in the 2-0 victory over .

It remains to be seen where he figures in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans, with a switch having been mooted for some time – with and said to be among his suitors.

Matic is reluctant to speculate on what 2020 could bring for him, with there still several directions in which his career could head.

The former and star told Telegraf when quizzed on what the next few weeks will bring: “I don't know what to say. I have a contract for another six months, we'll see in January what's going to happen.

“Will I extend the contract or try to find something else?

“United have some option to extend my contract, but we will see if the plans of the club match my plans. I couldn't say anything more because I don't really know either.”

Matic joined the Red Devils during the summer of 2017, with Jose Mourinho moving to put a reunion in place with a player he had previously worked with at Chelsea.

Tangible success has evaded the two-time Premier League title winner during his time at Old Trafford, but he is happy to have spent time working at one of the biggest and most distinguished clubs in world football.

“United is a bigger club, looking at history, but Chelsea have done better in the last 10 years,” said Matic, who took in 154 appearances for the Blues across two spells.

“They are different, but for the last 20 years they have been competitive in everything.

“United is history, while in Chelsea we tried to get over United. We didn't have the titles behind us, but we had to win. We made history and Chelsea will never be able to erase those of us who did it. That will remain forever.

“I knew roughly what was waiting for me at Old Trafford, I played many times against United. It fascinated me when we went to Asia to tour how big the club is, how much they love United.

“Regardless of the fact that we have no titles in recent years, I think United, with , are the biggest clubs around.”