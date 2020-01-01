Matic: Man Utd's maturing starlets must improve for Premier League glory

The Red Devils' form since the winter has led to whispers of a resurgence but the midfielder says that the club is not getting ahead of itself

Nemanja Matic says that he believes 's young stars have matured over the past few years but that he believes more improvement must be made if the club is to challenge for Premier League glory once again.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are unbeaten across all competitions since late January, fired in no small part by the performances of their youthful talents, including academy breakout Mason Greenwood and former starlet Bruno Fernandes.

United have not won the Premier League since Sir Alex Ferguson's final season at the helm in 2013 but whispers have started to grow that the Red Devils may be finally poised to return to their former glories.

More teams

Former man Matic believes that his side's exciting attack is on its way to realising its potential too and feels that they will only continue to climb over the coming years.

"I have to be honest: it was not always easy to be in our team because we had a lot of young players, with no experience of playing at the highest level," he told Stats Perform News .

"But that was a period of transition of our team and I think in the last few years many players matured a lot.

"I have to mention [Marcus] Rashford, [Anthony] Martial, Greenwood, so many players matured a lot. They know they have a lot of responsibility; they play every game.

"I am happy to see them improving, taking responsibility and I am sure this team can only improve.

"It was difficult for us in the past because we were inconsistent, but I think the team is ready, more experienced. If we can improve 10 or 20 per cent more then we can challenge for the title next season."

Article continues below

United can still secure a return to the this term uner Solskjaer, with a top-four finish in their sights after Chelsea slumped to defeat against on Saturday.

"We are fighting, we are playing, we want to finish in the top four. There are only four games left but we are there," Matic added.

"We are fighting with Chelsea and Leicester [City] for that position. We know it's going to be hard, but we will try and win every game until the end. We want to win the and the ."