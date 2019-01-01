Mata: Man Utd getting closer to Premier League title

Progress will need to be swift if the 31-year-old is to lift the English top-flight title before he hangs up his boots

Juan Mata believes he made the right decision to join almost six years ago and insists the club are "getting closer" to recapturing former glories.

Mata, 31, swapped Stamford Bridge for Old Trafford in January 2014 after falling out of favour under Jose Mourinho at .

The pair were reunited when Mourinho took charge of United but attacking midfielder Mata has been unable to add a league title to the , and trophies he has won in five and a half seasons with the Red Devils.

That wait is almost certain to continue this term but the experienced former playmaker claims he "would not have been able to forgive" himself had he passed on the opportunity to join the 13-time Premier League champions.

"Some people tell me I signed for United at the wrong time but being at this club is very special," Mata told the Daily Mail.

"Since I was a kid, I saw this club winning. When the opportunity to come to United arrived, I had no doubts. I wanted to feel what it was to be a Manchester United player from inside.

"It was the moment in which there was a big change in everything and we are still there in that process. It has taken a few years and I'm here those years. It is still a privilege to be here.

"I wish it was in a time when we were winning Premier Leagues but I want to change what is happening. We are getting closer. There is no way this club is not going to come back to where it should be."

Mata and United will attempt to put a difficult week behind them when they entertain in a pivotal Premier League encounter on Monday.

Last weekend's loss to West Ham and the unconvincing manner of the midweek EFL Cup win over third-tier Rochdale increased the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Mata advocated against a change of manager, adding: "It is the easy thing to do. Change your manager and it can help change your mindset, but it is never a good sign.

"It is much better to have a manager for 25 years and win 13 Premier Leagues."