Mata: Hazard was the best in the Premier League - he'll show his quality at Real Madrid

The Spain international says he enjoyed playing with his former Chelsea team-mate and admits he misses Ander Herrera

midfielder Juan Mata says ex- star Eden Hazard was the best player in the Premier League and has backed him to come good at .

The international enjoyed a successful seven years at Stamford Bridge, where he won two Premier League and titles and played alongside Mata for two years before the Spaniard left for Old Trafford.

Hazard joined Real Madrid last summer, but injuries have limited him to just one goal and 15 appearances in and the .

Mata says he loved coming up against the 29-year-old and sees him as one of the best to ever grace the English top-flight.

"The best Premier League player, I mean, I used to love to play with, and against, Eden Hazard," he told the club's website.

"For me, for many years, he was the best in the league. He could win games by himself. I used to train with him and I know how good he can be.

"He has been very unlucky in his time with Real Madrid with some injuries, but I’m sure he’ll show his real level when he’s fit to do that and he’s not injured.

"Other than him, we’ve had many players. You can speak about the history of the Premier League and you can maybe put some of my ex-team-mates like Wayne Rooney - he has to be up there. Ryan Giggs has to be up there, and Paul Scholes.

"My ex-team-mates from Chelsea: [Frank] Lampard, [John] Terry, [Didier] Drogba. It’s very difficult to pick one."

Mata revealed that fellow international David de Gea is his best friend at United, but admits he misses Ander Herrera since his move to last summer.

"My best friend at United is David. David de Gea and that’s also an obvious one. We were friends before we were playing together in the club," he added.

"Ander [Herrera] was a very big friend, and still is, but now from afar. But, to be honest with the people that we have been playing with for more years, like Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, now that he is on loan but [he’s a] very, very nice guy.

"I do miss [Herrera] on the pitch but also in the dressing room and outside. We were living in the same area. We were seeing each other after training for lunch, dinner, to watch football together, so of course I miss him.

"He's a very good friend. I'm still in touch with him very often. He's very happy in Paris. When you understand football in the same way, I think it's enjoyable to play with someone like him or with someone like Bruno [Fernandes] now.

"You always miss them when you don't play with people like this."