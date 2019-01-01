Mat Zan disappointed with refereeing quality and UKM's lack of sportsmanship

Negeri Sembilan fell to a 1-0 defeat to university side UKM FC in their matchday 15 Premier League encounter on Friday.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Negeri Sembilan boss Mat Zan Mat Aris was left disappointed by the quality of refereeing and the opponents' supposed lack of sportsmanship in their 1-0 defeat to UKM FC on Friday, in their matchday 15 Premier League encounter.

The only goal of the match that was held in Seremban was scored by Milad Zanidpour in the 51st minute, with the result denying the Deers the chance to extend their winning streak to three.

"I'm very disappointed with the quality of refereeing tonight, and the way UKM played is not good for Malaysian football.

"Everyone wants to win, but the manner UKM recorded the win was upsetting; they kept time-wasting and faking injuries.

"The referee too denied calls that should have gone our way, and these factors contributed to my team's failure to collect points tonight," lamented the former head coach.

