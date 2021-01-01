Mason wins Tottenham debut as he becomes youngest manager in Premier League history

The 29-year-old was younger than five of Spurs' players in the matchday squad

Ryan Mason made history on Wednesday, becoming the youngest manager in Premier League history while winning his debut in charge of Tottenham.

Mason, taking over Spurs on a caretaker basis after Jose Mourinho's sacking earlier this week, saw his side come back to defeat Southampton 2-1 on Wednesday.

At 29 years, 312 days old, Mason broke the previous record by nearly three years.

"I thought it was fantastic, so proud of the boys," Mason told Sky Sports after the game. "So much energy, so much bravery, especially after the first 20-30 minutes as well.

"I thought [Southampton] came out the blocks, they were very good in the first half, we found it difficult at times.

"But the guys showed belief, they stuck to the plan and full credit to the guys because the energy, the commitment, bravery and I'll be honest: I thought there was only one team that was going to win it."

Mason broke the previous Premier League mark, which was set by Attilio Lombardo when he managed Crystal Palace at age 32 years, 67 days in 1998.

29 - Tonight Ryan Mason (29y 312d) will become the youngest manager in Premier League history, while he will also become the youngest to manage an English top-flight game since Frank Sibley (29y 308d) for QPR vs Everton in October 1977. Opportunity. pic.twitter.com/oXaF4d2VDo — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 21, 2021

Mason also became the youngest person to manage an English top-flight game since Frank Sibley (29y 308d) for QPR vs Everton in October 1977.

Spurs edge closer to European place

Danny Ings opened the scoring for Southampton in the first half, but Spurs turned the game around in the second half with goals from Gareth Bale and a late penalty from Son Heung-min.

The comeback win meant Mason has equaled Mourinho's total of Premier League matches won when the team trailed at half-time (W1 D2 L11).

With the three points, Tottenham moved to within two points of Chelsea, who occupy the fourth and final Champions League place in the table. The Blues do have a game in hand on their London rivals.

