Marseille player ratings vs Bayer Leverkusen: Amine Gouiri strikes late to stun the BayArena

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Marseille secured a resilient 1-0 victory away at Bayer Leverkusen thanks to a clinical second-half strike from Amine Gouiri. Despite yielding 58% possession to the hosts, Bruno Genesio's side executed a perfect defensive game plan to claim all three points.

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Marseille produced a tactical masterclass in German soil, weathering a sustained Bayer Leverkusen storm before striking decisively in the final quarter of the match. The first half was a cagey affair, defined more by tactical positioning and defensive rigidity than attacking flair, as both sides cancelled each other out to go into the break at 0-0. The breakthrough arrived in the 77th minute when Amine Gouiri found the back of the net, punishing the hosts for their lack of clinical edge.

Marseille's defensive unit, led by an inspired Jeffrey de Lange, recorded three crucial saves to preserve the clean sheet. The victory represents a significant tactical triumph for OM, who managed to secure the win despite registering only two shots on target and navigating a series of yellow cards in a high-tension atmosphere.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Jeffrey de Lange - 8/10

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The goalkeeper was the bedrock of Marseille's victory. De Lange produced three vital saves to keep the scores level when Leverkusen were at their most threatening. His command of the area and shot-stopping ability were essential in securing a clean sheet against a side that registered ten shots.

Kelyan Bezahaf - 7/10

Bezahaf put in a mature performance on the flank, maintaining his defensive shape even when Leverkusen attempted to overload his side. He contributed to the defensive solidity that limited the hosts to just three shots on target despite their 58% possession.

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Ulisses Garcia - 6/10

A committed performance from the defender, though he had to walk a tightrope after picking up a yellow card in the 54th minute. He managed his defensive duties well under pressure before being substituted late in the game for Koum.

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Conrad Egan-Riley - 7/10

Egan-Riley provided excellent cover in the heart of the defence. His reading of the game was key to intercepting Leverkusen's central probes, and he helped ensure the backline remained organised during the final stages of the match.

Nayef Aguerd - 8/10

The most influential figure in the backline, Aguerd was aerially dominant and physically imposing. His experience showed in his positioning, often being in the right place to clear dangerous crosses as Leverkusen chased an equaliser.

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Midfield

Himad Abdelli - 7/10

Abdelli acted as the metronome for Marseille when they did have the ball, providing a release valve under pressure. His work rate in the 4-1-4-1 system was vital in clogging the half-spaces that Leverkusen usually exploit.

Igor Paixao - 6/10

A hardworking display that was unfortunately punctuated by a yellow card in the 39th minute. He was tactically disciplined but struggled to impact the game offensively before being withdrawn in the 71st minute.

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Geoffrey Kondogbia - 7/10

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Kondogbia anchored the midfield with his typical physicality. He broke up several Leverkusen transitions and provided the necessary screen in front of the back four. He was replaced by Nnadi as Genesio sought fresh legs to see out the game.

Timothy Weah - 6.5/10

Weah provided a necessary outlet on the counter-attack. While he didn't get many opportunities to run at the Leverkusen defence, his defensive tracking back helped support his full-back throughout the 90 minutes.

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Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 7.5/10

The Dane's leadership was evident throughout. He orchestrated the pressing triggers and was vocal in ensuring the defensive block didn't drop too deep. His experience in high-stakes European matches was clearly visible.

Attack

Amine Gouiri - 9/10

The match-winner. Gouiri showed immense patience as he spent much of the game isolated, but he took his chance clinically in the 77th minute. His ability to hold the ball up and his movement for the goal were the difference between the two sides.

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Substitutes & Manager

Terial Mmadi - 6/10

Came on in the 71st minute to provide energy in the midfield as Marseille began their final push for the win.

Tochukwu Nnadi - 5/10

Brought on to shore up the midfield but was booked in the 90th minute. He did his job in disrupting the play, though his discipline was tested.

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Neal Maupay - N/A

Introduced in the 84th minute to replace the goalscorer and run down the clock. Not enough time for a full rating.

Alexi Koum - N/A

A late defensive substitution in the 84th minute to ensure the clean sheet remained intact.

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Bruno Genesio - 9/10

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Genesio won the tactical battle against Carles Martinez. His decision to sit in a compact block and wait for the counter-attack worked to perfection. His substitutions were well-timed, ensuring the intensity never dropped in the final twenty minutes.