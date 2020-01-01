Mane’s astounding scoring record against West Ham United

The Senegalese has now scored four times in his last four outings against the Hammers following his strike against David Moyes’ team

Sadio Mane scored his 12th Premier League goal of the season in ’s 3-2 triumph over on Monday.

With Mohamed Salah equalising for the Reds after Pablo Fornals had put the visitors ahead; Mane sealed the win after profiting from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s assist.

GOAL Liverpool 2-2 West Ham (68 mins)



Salah fires in Robertson's cross, the ball squirming through Fabianski's hands#LIVWHU — Premier League (@premierleague) February 24, 2020

Lukasz Fabianski's unwise decision to come out and meet Alexander-Arnold allowed the full-back to slide a bouncing ball back inside for the Senegalese to turn home.

More teams

Thanks to his strike, the ex- man has scored in each of his last four outings against the Hammers.

Article continues below

8 - Liverpool’s Sadio Mané has been directly involved in eight goals in his last six Premier League appearances against West Ham (5 goals, 3 assists), scoring in each of his last four against the Hammers. Bubbly. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 24, 2020

Manager Jurgen Klopp will be hoping the 27-year-old can continue with his goalscoring exploits when they travel to Vicarage Road for their next outing against relegation-threatened .

After that expedition, they face in a blockbuster fixture on March 3.