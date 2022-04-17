'Mane was unbelievable' - Thiago lauds Liverpool teammate after Manchester City heroics

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has lauded winger Sadio Mane for his impact in the 3-2 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final staged at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Ibrahima Konate opened the scoring for Jurgen Klopp's charges before Mane scored his goals in the 17th and 45minutes. Despite Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva getting the ball in the back of the net in favour of the Citizens, the Reds held on for victory and advanced to the final.

Alcantara assisted Mane for his second goal and has now lauded his teammate for his performance which played a massive role in silencing Pep Guardiola's team.

"He [Mane] is a fighter with a lot of technique so he knows how to mix it up and to do what we need. He was unbelievable," the Spain midfielder told the club's official portal.

The 31-year-old then commented on the goals scored by his teammates.

"Yeah, it talks about us, it talks about our hunger when we have to press, like [Sadio Mane’s] goal, it talks about the players we have in terms of [Sadio Mane’s] second goal and also the great passers we have," he added.

"Our full-backs were amazing [on Saturday] as well."

Meanwhile, Manchester City manager Guardiola has refused to blame his goalkeeper Zack Steffen whose hesitancy to clear the ball led to Mane's first goal.

"It is an accident; Ederson was close in the last game as well. It happens. We need that for our football," the tactician told the club's website.

"Of course, you should review if it happens often but the way we use our keeper and move them in different situations, I’d say the average of the way we create from there, this can happen.

"I’m pretty sure Zack didn’t want to do this. The strikers miss the chances in front of the keepers all the time.

"Zack deserved to play and he made good decisions and good saves after that. He’s an exceptional goalkeeper."

In the final, Liverpool will play the winner between Chelsea and Crystal Palace.