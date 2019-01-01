Transfers
African All Stars

Mane strikes as Leicester City deny Liverpool crucial win

Comments()
Getty
Harry Maguire's effort in first-half stoppage time denied the Reds the chance to move seven points clear on the top of the log

Sadio Mane's 10th Premier League goal of the season was not enough for Liverpool who were held 1-1 by Leicester City in Wednesday's meeting.

Manchester City's unprecedented loss to Newcastle United on Tuesday evening had handed the Reds a chance to move seven points clear at the top of the log, but despite stamping their authority early at Anfield, the Foxes fought back to hand their hosts' title rivals hope.

Article continues below

Three minutes after kick-off, Mane combined well with Roberto Firmino and Andy Robertson before proceeding to smash home the curtain raiser.

Editors' Picks

Leicester played their way into the game just before the interval, with Ben Chilwell assisting Harry Maguire to poke home past Alisson.


More to follow...

Next article:
Liverpool forced to 'pay for mistakes', admits Klopp after Leicester draw
Next article:
Barcelona 6 Sevilla 1 (6-3 agg): Coutinho at the double in Copa del Rey comeback
Next article:
'Higuain's a sh*t Callum Wilson!' - Chelsea's new No.9 no quick fix for same old Sarriball shambles
Next article:
Premier League top scorers 2018-19: Salah, Aubameyang & Kane lead the race
Next article:
Tottenham 2 Watford 1: Returning Son and Llorente spark late turnaround
Close