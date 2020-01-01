Mane, Mahrez, Salah and Aubameyang nominated for Premier League awards

The African stars were in scintillating form for their respective clubs in the month under review and could be rewarded for their efforts

forward Sadio Mane has been nominated for Premier League Player of the Month award while his teammate Mohamed Salah, striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, winger Riyad Mahrez have been shortlisted for Goal of the Month prize.

Mane delivered eye-catching performances for the Anfield outfit in the month under review to help them make a fine start to their title defence.

The international bagged a brace in their victory over and also found the back of the net in their 3-1 win against Arsenal.

The forward’s impressive form in the 2020-21 campaign so far has helped Jurgen Klopp’s men to remain unbeaten in the division.

Mane will compete with ’s Patrick Bamford, duo Dominic Calvert-Lewin and James Rodriguez, pair Timothy Castagne and Jamie Vardy, Hotspur‘s Harry Kane and & Hove Albion’s Tariq Lamptey for a chance to clinch the individual accolade.

Salah’s effort against Leeds United has been shortlisted for Goal of the Month award and Aubameyang’s fine strike against is also in contention for the individual prize.

Mahrez is also nominated for the best goal award following his scintillating strike against his former club Leicester City.

The African stars will compete with Jack Harrison of Leeds, Chelsea’s Reece James, West Bromwich Albion’s Matheus Pereira, ’s Marcus Rashford and Leicester’s James Maddison for a chance to win the award.

Eight 𝙨𝙪𝙥𝙚𝙧 strikes to choose from 🦸



What is your @budfootball Goal of the Month❓



Vote now ➡️ https://t.co/pNFS1VObPx pic.twitter.com/LfUXWGfmDG — Premier League (@premierleague) October 2, 2020

The forwards will hope to continue their sizzling forms for their respective clubs in their next Premier League games.

Manchester City will take on Leeds United, Arsenal will square off against while Liverpool will tackle .