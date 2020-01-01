Mane, Luiz and Traore: Manchester City FIFA 20 pro Shellzz picks his Premier League Dream Team

Ahead of this seasons ePremier League, Shellzz picks the best possible Premier League team on FIFA 20, with some surprising choices

After failing to qualify for last year's ePremier League, Shaun "Shellzz" Springette will finally represent in the forthcoming ePremier League finals.

Despite being signed to Manchester City already, Shellzz needed to go through the same qualification process as other Manchester City hopefuls, booking his spot at the live play-offs at City's Etihad Stadium.

After confirming his place by winning the Playstation final, Shellzz said:

"It means the world to me. Being signed to Man City and losing in the final of the club playoffs before was devastating. It was tough watching the first season of the ePremier League from the sidelines.

"Although, being able to represent them this year is great feeling and hopefully I'll do them proud and put in a strong performance."

In preparation for the ePremier League at the end of March, Goal got Shellzz to create his FIFA 20 Premier League dream team.

Goalkeeper and Defence

In goal I would choose Alisson because his 97 card is far better than every other goalkeeper in the game, not just in the Premier League.

He is missing some important traits, such as the 'save with feet' trait, but he is still my number one in goal.

At right-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold's Team of the Year (TOTY) card is one of the most complete all-round cards in the game.

He has 92 pace so he can keep up with anyone, 92 dribbling so he is useful going forward and even a cheeky 94 free-kick accuracy, which makes him one of your set-piece takers.

I definitely think he is one of the best full-backs in the game. You have other options like 87 Kyle Walker or 86 Ricardo Pereira but they are both so far behind Trent which makes him an easy choice at right-back.

The left-back position is pretty limited in the Premier League. The only one other than Andrew Robertson that is usable is Future Stars Kieran Tierney but even he is far behind Robertson's TOTY card.

Similar to Trent, I don't think you can go with anyone other than Robertson. He's quick, has amazing defending stats which allows him to make some big tackles and is also really good on the ball going forward.

I think in every single dream FIFA Ultimate Team, Van Dijk will make an appearance. I generally think that this TOTY card is the best defensive card in the history of FIFA.

He has 88 pace on a 6'4" player. He's an animal. He is basically a cheat code.

Pair him with anybody and it won't matter because Virgil will carry you. I could have picked Future Stars Fikayo Tomori, but I decided to go with Flashback David Luiz instead.

I kind of see him as like a budget Van Dijk. He has 83 pace and standing next to Virgil makes a really strong duo.

Midfield and Attack

The right-mid position is probably the most competitive position to pick from.

Mohamed Salah, Riyad Mahrez, Allan Saint-Maximin and so many more players you can choose from but, for me, I went with Adama Traore's Headliners card.

You've seen him play on TV and I think he is an exact replica in the game. He is an absolute powerhouse; 99 pace with 91 strength makes it almost impossible to stop him when going down the line.

His finishing is not close to some of his peers but that 98 shot power he has does make those near post shots hard for the keeper to stop.

On the left, I don't need to say much. Mane is one of the best players in football right now and one of the best - if not the best - attackers in the Premier League on FIFA.

In the centre of midfield it has to be N'Golo Kante's TOTY card and Ultimate Scream Roberto Firmino.

I haven't forgotten about Kevin De Bruyne, but these two together is a perfect balance.

Kante is one of the most frustrating players to play against in FIFA - he always somehow gets that ball back.

You'd think that being 5'6" would be an issue, but that guy will not back down against anybody.

Having 91 pace allows him to cover ground quickly and 96 agility makes it so much easier to jockey and read where your opponent is going.

Don't get it twisted, he has got a banger of a long shot as well, so don't leave him to much space.

Ultimate Scream Roberto Firmino is just a really good player all round. I'd say he isn't exceptionally good at anything specific but gets the job done.

He's like the playmaker for me in the midfield, having five-star skill moves makes it unpredictable on what he's going to do when going forward.

Up front, I've gone with a pairing of TOTY Kevin De Bruyne and TOTW Heung-min Son. You might think this a weird combination but trust me, these two together are lethal.

They both have four-star skill moves and five-star weak foot, which makes them deadly in any position in the box. You have no idea where either of them are going and if you give them too much space you'll be picking the ball up from the back of the net.