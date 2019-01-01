Mane: Liverpool have learnt from Premier League title disappointment against Manchester City

The Senegal international has stated the Reds are ready to make sacrifices in order to win the English top-flight trophy this term

Sadio Mane believes have learnt from their Premier League title disappointment against in the 2018-19 season.

Jurgen Klopp’s men narrowly missed out on ending their English top-flight title drought last term, finishing one point behind Citizens by one point.

The international played a key role in the run to the trophy chase, scoring 22 goals to emerge as the Premier League joint top-scorer.

Mane, who recently helped the Anfield outfit to win the Club World Cup, has stated the Reds are prepared to 'sacrifice' in order to clinch the elite division diadem.

"That's why we are working harder to get better and better, to learn from the mistake. Last year was a little bit tough for us and I think we learnt a lot from it,” Mane told BBC Sport.

"We are better this season than last year. It's another adventure and we know it's many games to play for but we keep it one by one.

"We want to win something with the team and I think you have to sacrifice yourself and that's for sure. Tiredness is always mentally in the head. To be honest this is not a problem for us.

"In our situation we know it and we have to deal with it and keep going until the end.”

Mane has scored nine Premier League goals this season and provided eight assists in 17 appearances.

The 27-year-old will hope to continue with his imperious form and help Liverpool further extend their lead at the top of the log when they face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.