Mandi and Feddal shine in Real Betis draw with Azeez’s Granada

The Algeria and Morocco internationals put in a fine shift as the Green and Whites picked up a point at home against the visiting Nasrids on Monday

played a 2-2 home draw against Granada in Monday’s LaLiga outing, with Zouhair Feddal and vice-captain Aissa Mandi put up a fine display.

Having bowed 2-0 at , the Green and Whites came into the fixture with the ambition of returning to winning ways; however, their efforts met strong resistance from the visiting side who are unbeaten in their last six league outings.

Courtesy of Antonio Puertas' assist from an attacking move from ’s Ramon Azeez, Carlos Fernandez handed Granada a 29th-minute lead.

More teams

The hosts missed a big chance to level matters in the closing stages of the first half as Nabil Fekir’s long-range strike was saved by impressive Rui Silva.

Betis continued to torment the Nasrids’ backline but were unsuccessful as Jesus Vallejo and German Sanchez combined well to mark out Loren Moron and Joaquin.

However, Sergio Canales restored parity in the 85th minute from the penalty spot after the VAR confirmed that Domingos Duarte pushed Borja Iglesias in the goal penalty area.

This goal fuelled Rubi’s men and they shot into the lead for in the 88th minute through Joaquin’s replacement Cristian Tello who effort outside the box beat goalkeeper Silva.

With Betis looking destined for their ninth win of the league, super-sub Roberto Soldado powered in the equaliser which was unstoppable by Joel Rubles.