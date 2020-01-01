Manchester United's 2020-21 kit: New home and away jersey styles and release dates

The Red Devils' new jerseys stick to the classic red design of their home kit, with their away and third kits taking on a bold direction

will be hoping to show off their brand-new Adidas jerseys in the next season as they target a top-four Premier League finish this campaign.

Goal has the latest information about the Red Devils' 2020-21 shirts - home, away and third - as well as when they expected to be fully released and more.

Man Utd's 2020-21 home kit

The Red Devils' new home kit under Adidas has yet to be revealed, though leaks circulating online have hinted that it won't be much different to the 2017-18 edition with the trademark red - but with some added accents.

It is dominantly all-red save for the signature Adidas white stripes across the shoulders, along with the black and yellow stripes.

Man Utd's home kit is expected to be released in late July.

Manchester United 20-21 Home Kit Leaked - New Pictures: https://t.co/9RuWHJTMQW pic.twitter.com/DLkx2icu1U — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) June 4, 2020

Man Utd's 2020-21 away kit & release date

Leaks have suggested that the Manchester club's away kit will be a dark black - or green - colour, with a subtle pattern all over.

They have drawn speculation that the ridge-like pattern on the kit is a subtle nod to the cover of the iconic 'Unknown Pleasures' album artwork by Manchester Joy Division.

Of course, it's all conjecture at this point, but the away kit could be a tribute to the pulsating waves on the album cover as it is one of the most recognisable pieces of artwork in music history.

The away kit could be released in late July alongside the home kit, if not a few weeks later in August.

🎼🇬🇧🤔 Manchester United 20-21 Away Kit Inspired By Iconic 'Unknown Pleasures' Album Artwork? https://t.co/UnI9GDhoOr — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) May 29, 2020

Man Utd's 2020-21 third kit & release date

Details on Man Utd's third kit are scarce but if online leaks are to be believed, it will sport a standout design of jagged black stripes across a white background.

Man Utd's third kit is expected to be released in August.