Manchester United will not win the Premier League even if they sign Mbappe and Haaland, says Ferdinand

Not even signing Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland could solve Manchester United's problems, according to Rio Ferdinand.

Man Utd's disappointing season hit a new low on Tuesday night as they were knocked out of the Champions League at the round of 16 stage by Atletico Madrid, losing 1-0 at home in the second leg and 2-1 on aggregate.

The club are at a crossroads under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, and have not won silverware for five seasons - problems not even Mbappe and Haaland could fix, says Ferdinand.

What has been said?

Ferdinand feels that a permanent manager with a long-term vision has to be in place to turn Man Utd around - and until then, no amount of star signings will be good enough.

Speaking as a pundit on BT Sport's coverage of the game, Ferdinand said: "What it does show you is that it doesn't matter what players you get together, what talent you get together, you need someone to harness that. You need a manager to come in and put it all together.

"If you bring in Mbappe and Haaland this summer, United are not going to win the league. It doesn't matter who you bring in, it needs to be from the top down."

What next for Man Utd?

Defeat in Europe means it is now 11 years since Man Utd reached the Champions League final, when a side managed by Sir Alex Ferguson lost to Barcelona at Wembley.

They will also end this season without a trophy - meaning finishing in the top four and qualifying for next season's Champions League is their best-case scenario.

Due to being eliminated from the FA Cup by second-tier Middlesbrough and the upcoming international break, Man Utd will have to stew on their Atletico loss until April 2, when they face Leicester in their next Premier League game.

