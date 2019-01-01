Manchester United striker Martial can go 'missing' - Owen

A former Red Devil raised doubts over the Frenchman's consistency after his match-winning display against Newcastle at Old Trafford

Michael Owen believes Anthony Martial is a "proper player" but that he still doesn't deliver the goods on a regular basis for .

Martial completed a £36 million ($47m) switch to Old Trafford from in the summer of 2015, and quickly established himself as one of the most promising young attackers in European football.

The international endeared himself to the fans instantly with a debut goal against and went on to hit 17 goals across all competitions in his first season for the Red Devils.

Fast forward four years, and that tally remains Martial's highest in a single campaign for the club, as he has struggled to fulfill his vast potential in a struggling United side.

Questions have been asked of the 24-year-old's attitude and fitness once again in the first half of the 2019-20 season, but his latest performance against Newcastle served as a stark reminder of his unique talents.

Martial scored twice as United beat the Magpies 4-1 at Old Trafford on Boxing Day, which helped Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side stay in the hunt for a top-four finish.

Owen is a keen admirer of the former Monaco ace, but thinks that he must become more consistent, especially in games when the Red Devils are "not in control" and in need of extra inspiration.

"I think when we talk about consistency, Martial would be the one you would label,’ the ex-United striker told the Premier League.

"If Manchester United were back and firing on all cylinders at the top of the table, I think he would be much more consistent as a player.

"When games sort of drift and they’re not in control, then I think [Marcus] Rashford still gives you something, I still think [Mason] Greenwood will give you something, and that’s when he [Martial] can go missing a little bit.

"But when he’s on form he’s a proper player."

Martial now has six goals to his name from 12 Premier League outings this term, and he could have the chance to increase that number when United travel to Turf Moor on Saturday.

Solskjaer's men can close the gap on fourth-placed to just a point if they beat , while a huge showdown against looms large on the horizon.

The Red Devils are due to arrive at Emirates Stadium on New Year's Day, where they will come up against a Gunners' outfit who also find themselves way off the pace in pursuit of the final spot.

United are set to take in a trip to Molineux three days later, where they will face in a third-round tie.