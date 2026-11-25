Share Follow GOAL on Google

Mauricio Pochettino has his first point as Manchester United manager, but a chaotic 2-2 draw away to Sporting CP will feel like two points dropped. Captain Bruno Fernandes struck twice in two minutes against his former club to turn the Champions League contest on its head, only for United to let their lead slip with ten minutes remaining.

Advertisement

Following a sobering 4-0 defeat at Anfield in Pochettino's opening match in charge, United arrived at the Estadio Jose Alvalade desperate for structure and signs of life. For nearly half an hour they looked markedly more assured in possession, completing 162 passes in the opening 25 minutes, before self-inflicted chaos took hold. Lisandro Martinez conceded a soft 29th-minute penalty that Senne Lammens easily saved from Luis Suarez, yet just 75 seconds later the Belgian keeper rushed out recklessly to wipe out Maxi Araujo, allowing Suarez to bury his second spot-kick in the 33rd minute.

United's frustration boiled over in the 40th minute when Amad Diallo nodded home an equaliser that was inexplicably chalked off after Youri Tielemans was harshly penalised, and booked, for a clean tackle in the build-up. The momentum flipped straight after half-time. Martinez won a penalty of his own for Fernandes to convert in the 48th minute, before a freak divot in the turf diverted the skipper's routine long-range effort past Kaique two minutes later. Yet United's five-year wait for a Champions League away win goes on: Lammens spilled a routine cross for Suarez to equalise in the 80th minute, VAR ruled out a Kaique own goal for a marginal foul by Patrick Dorgu, and Tielemans was sent off in stoppage time as United held on with ten men for a point that should have been three.

Below, GOAL rates Manchester United's players from the Estadio Jose Alvalade...

Goalkeeper & Defence

Senne Lammens (4/10): A night to forget for the Belgian goalkeeper. Nearly caught out inside five minutes with a casual clearance, he briefly looked the hero by gathering Suarez's dreadful 30th-minute penalty, only to undo it 75 seconds later by charging wildly into Araujo to concede another spot-kick. Worse followed in the 80th minute when he inexplicably dropped Ivan Fresneda's routine high cross at Suarez's feet to gift Sporting an equaliser.

Advertisement Advertisement

Noussair Mazraoui (7/10): Shook off a 10th-minute shoulder knock after being beaten too easily by Araujo. Offered good width by pushing high down the right flank when United shifted into a back three in possession, and did not misplace a pass before making way for Diogo Dalot in the 64th minute.

Related Topics

Leny Yoro (7/10): A commanding response after struggling at Liverpool. Pinged a lovely 16th-minute pass to release Joshua Zirkzee, produced a crucial headed clearance to stop Araujo in the 27th minute and made a vital sliding interception in the 38th minute to prevent a Suarez tap-in.

Harry Maguire (7/10): Recalled in place of Matthijs de Ligt and justified Pochettino's faith with an authoritative display. Made an important 35th-minute block to deny Issa Doumbia, cleared Geny Catamo's dangerous 60th-minute cross and stood firm under late pressure.

Advertisement

Lisandro Martinez (7/10): Deployed as a makeshift left-back who tucked inside during build-up, enduring a classic rollercoaster evening. Was guilty of lazy defending in conceding the soft first penalty on Catamo, though Lammens saved Suarez's kick, and then made amends brilliantly in the 47th minute by bursting into the Sporting box and drawing the foul from Eduardo Quaresma that sparked the comeback.

Midfield

Youri Tielemans (5/10): Can feel deeply aggrieved about his 40th-minute yellow card after winning the ball cleanly in the build-up to Amad's wrongly disallowed goal. However, he had already looked panicked with a loose 12th-minute header to Araujo and could have no complaints when a genuinely late challenge on Sergi Altimira earned him a second booking in the third minute of stoppage time.

Advertisement

Kobbie Mainoo (7/10): Calm, industrious and composed in the middle of the park. Pressed intelligently alongside Tielemans, helped United dictate long early spells of possession and linked neatly with Bryan Mbeumo in the 79th minute as United sought a third goal.

Bruno Fernandes (8/10): Quiet before the break, then seized control against his former employers. Dispatched a nerveless 48th-minute penalty for United's first shot on target, enjoyed an outrageous slice of luck off a divot to make it 2-1 two minutes later and curled a 54th-minute free-kick inches wide in search of a rapid hat-trick. Also whipped in the 82nd-minute corner Kaique flapped into his own net before departing to warm applause in stoppage time.

Advertisement

Attack

Amad Diallo (7/10): United's liveliest open-play threat until a knock forced him off in the 77th minute. Cruelly robbed of a 40th-minute goal after nodding in his own rebound off the crossbar, dragged another effort narrowly wide three minutes later and collected a fortuitous assist for Fernandes' second.

Bryan Mbeumo (6/10): Held his width diligently on the left before shifting centrally once Zirkzee departed. Showed tenacity to burst into the box in the 23rd minute and combined well with Mainoo late on, but lacked end product and failed to test Kaique before coming off in stoppage time.

Advertisement

Joshua Zirkzee (6/10): Handed a start with Matheus Cunha suspended and showed clever early movement, latching onto Yoro's pass to volley over in the 16th minute. Had an ambitious penalty claim waved away in the 49th minute and zipped a crisp 22-yard strike just past the post before his 64th-minute withdrawal.

Substitutes & Manager

Patrick Dorgu (6/10): Replaced Zirkzee in the 64th minute and delivered a sensational 71st-minute cross that Araujo had to clear ahead of Amad. Unluckily penalised after a VAR review in the 82nd minute for marginal contact on Kaique's arm, ruling out a dramatic late United winner.

Advertisement

Diogo Dalot (6/10): Came on for Mazraoui in the 64th minute, kept things tidy defensively and almost got on the scoresheet five minutes later with a sharp angled effort blocked by Goncalo Inacio.

Shea Lacey (5/10): Thrown into a cauldron in the 77th minute after Amad picked up a knock. Found the tempo difficult to handle as Sporting surged back to level and struggled to leave a mark.

Advertisement

Andrey Santos (N/A): Introduced for Fernandes in the second minute of stoppage time; too late to make an impact.

Mason Mount (N/A): Replaced Mbeumo in the second minute of stoppage time, moments before Tielemans' dismissal forced United into survival mode.

Advertisement

Mauricio Pochettino (6/10): Still awaiting his first win, yet this was a clear step forward from Anfield. His decision to drop Matthijs de Ligt and recall Maguire, Mazraoui and Amad paid off, and United's fluid build-up restricted Sporting to just 0.64 open-play xG. United created almost nothing before the break and let the contest drift at 2-1, but he was ultimately undone by dreadful refereeing and two glaring goalkeeping blunders.