Manchester United on track for 50-year low after blowing another clean sheet

A David de Gea error kept the Red Devils from another clean sheet at Old Trafford in the league, and they sit on their fewest number in a half century

failed to keep a clean sheet at Old Trafford once again in their 1-1 draw against and are now on pace for their fewest home shut-outs in over a half century.

Marcos Alonso scored late in the first half to bring Chelsea back from a goal down after Juan Mata had put United in front 1-0 just 11 minutes into the contest.

The goal was the result of another error by David de Gea, was the Red Devils No.1 continues to struggle with his third mistake leading to a goal in four games.

The failure to keep a clean sheet at Old Trafford is nothing new for United this season, as they have managed it just twice in the Premier League this term.

A scoreless draw against in November, and another against in February were the only times in league play this season where the Red Devils have held their opposition off the board in front of the home fans.

Currently, United have kept a clean sheet in just 11 per cent of their games, or two of the 18, at Old Trafford. That is their worst percentage since the 1962-63 season, when the Red Devils kept clean sheets in just two of their 21 home games, or 9.5 per cent.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will have one more chance this season to keep the opposition at bay at Old Trafford, when they face on the final day of the Premier League season.

They will also look to improve on their offensive performance in the process after taking just seven shots in the Chelsea draw.

Since the 2003-04 season, United have only managed fewer attempts on four occasions at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are now winless in four games and their dry spell could not have come at worst time in the race for the top four.

Article continues below

United sit in sixth on 65 points, three points behind Chelsea in fourth and five behind in third with just two games remaining for each side.

They will need help if they want to make the top four, as not only will Chelsea have to drop multiple points, but , just ahead of United on the table on 66 points, will have to as well.

The good news for the Red Devils is that they host Cardiff, who may be relegated by that final day, as well as bottom of the table Huddersfield in the penultimate clash of the campaign, so they will have the opportunity to take maximum points from their remaining matches.