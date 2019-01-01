Manchester United handed boost in Kalidou Koulibaly chase
Despite wanting to retain his best players, Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti has said that he would not block any player heading for the exit.
The Italian's comment is likely to strengthen Manchester United's confidence in their pursuit of defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who has been central to Ancelotti's plan.
The Senegal international has been identified as one of United's primary targets, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set to begin a rebuilding process at Old Trafford ahead of next season.
“We don't need to sell our best players. We can sign new players following our ideas,” Ancelotti said, per The Mirror.
“However, I am not going to block who wants to leave, I've never done it in my career.”
This season, Koulibaly has made 31 Serie A appearances, with two goals to his credit for second-placed Napoli.
On Sunday, he is expected to be in action away at Frosinone.
On the international scene, however, Koulibaly’s Senegal have been paired alongside Algeria, Kenya and Tanzania in Group C of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off on June 21.