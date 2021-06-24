Manchester United confirm departure of USWNT stars Press and Heath

The World Cup-winning duo scored four goals apiece during their time with the Women's Super League club

Manchester United have confirmed that U.S. women's national team stars Christen Press and Tobin Heath have departed the club.

The duo signed one-year deals with the Red Devils last summer and will now leave after the 2020-21 season concluded last month.

Both players made a positive impact during their time at the club, though Heath's season was cut short due to an injury she suffered in January.

What was said?

"Manchester United can confirm the departures of Christen Press and Tobin Heath," read a club statement.

"The World Cup-winning U.S. duo signed one-year deals in the summer of 2020, and helped the club achieve a fourth-placed finish in the 2020-21 Women's Super League.



"Press played 17 games, scoring four goals, while Heath leaves having made 11 appearances. She also hit the net on four occasions.

"Everyone at the club would like to thank them and wish them the best of luck."

What's next for Press and Heath?

Both players were named to the USWNT Olympic roster on Wednesday, though Heath has still yet to play since January.

The USWNT will aim to win gold in Japan when the tournament kicks off next month, with the final set for August 6.

Following the Olympics, Press and Heath appear set to return to the NWSL, where both of their rights are currently held by Racing Louisville.

It is currently unclear if the pair will report to Louisville after the Olympics or seek out opportunities elsewhere.

