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Juan Mata has officially announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 38, bringing the curtain down on a glittering career that spanned two decades. The Spanish midfielder, renowned for his technical brilliance and sportsmanship, confirmed his decision through a poignant social media.

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The end of a twenty-year journey

The veteran playmaker ends his playing days following a diverse journey that took him from the elite stadiums of Europe to the emerging leagues of Asia and Oceania. Mata first broke into the senior ranks in 2006 with Real Madrid Castilla, and his final season saw him recognised as the premier talent in the Australian domestic circuit. Over twenty years, he established himself as a fan favourite at every stop, including Valencia, Chelsea, Manchester United, Galatasaray, Vissel Kobe, and Western Sydney Wanderers.

Reflecting on the longevity of his career, Mata emphasised that his staying power was rooted in his genuine affection for the sport. "It's been so many years thanks to my enjoyment of the game. Waking up every morning eager to train, to play, whether in magnificent stadiums like Old Trafford, Stamford Bridge or Mestalla… or in my early days at the Juventud Estadio, where the pitch turned into a mud pit every winter. I think that passion is fundamental to everything in life," the midfielder explained in his retirement announcement, as quoted by Marca.

An unmatched trophy cabinet

Mata leaves the sport as one of the most decorated players of his generation, having secured almost every major honor available to a professional footballer. His club success included a Champions League title and two Europa League trophies, alongside domestic cup triumphs such as the FA Cup and the Copa del Rey. He also added league titles in Turkey and Japan to his CV during the twilight of his career, proving his value in different tactical environments across the globe.

His international record is even more impressive, having been a vital part of the golden era of Spanish football. Mata was a member of the squads that won both the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012, while also enjoying success at the youth levels with Under-19 and Under-21 European Championships. He supplemented these major honours with individual accolades and an appearance for the Spanish Olympic team at the London 2012 Games.

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More than just a footballer

It truly is the end of an era as the curtain comes down on the career of one of modern football's ultimate midfield maestros. The Spaniard departs having racked up a staggering 700-plus appearances at the club level, cementing his legacy as a generational talent. Throughout his tenure on the pitch, he proved to be a consistent creative force, netting 158 goals and providing 175 assists for his teammates. His departure marks the exit of one of the game's most intelligent operators, a player who prioritised vision and touch over physical power.

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Beyond his technical exploits, the Spaniard became synonymous with social responsibility within the footballing community. As the founder of the Common Goal movement, he encouraged fellow professionals to pledge a percentage of their earnings to charitable causes. Mata admitted that his perspective on the game shifted as he matured, stating: "Over time I realized that football wasn't just about kicking a ball. As I grew up, traveling and living in different countries, I understood the importance of sport in general, and football in particular, in changing people's lives."

A new chapter remains tied to the game

While his days of competing for titles are over, Mata was quick to clarify that he will not be walking away from football entirely. The 38-year-old plans to remain involved in the sport in a different capacity, though he has not yet specified his next exact role. He intends to use his vast experience and understanding of the game to continue contributing to its development and its power as a tool for social progress.

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Closing his farewell message with a promise to the fans and the sport that defined his life, he left the door open for his next move. "Football isn't going to leave my life. There are many ways to continue loving football , ways to continue using it as a vehicle for development. I may stop playing professionally, but I'll never stop being a footballer," he concluded.