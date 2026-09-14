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Alice Kopp

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Manchester United, all the information on how to watch at a glance: who shows / broadcasts the Red Devils' matches live on TV and livestream?

Manchester United

Where are Manchester United's matches in the Premier League and the domestic cup competitions shown live? You can find out here!

At Manchester United, even the most routine league game can feel like a big occasion. Old Trafford under the lights tends to do that. If you want to keep track of the season properly, though, you need to know where the rights sit. They vary a lot by competition, so this overview should help.

Manchester United, all the information on broadcasts at a glance: who is showing / broadcasting the Red Devils' matches live on TV and livestream?

Luke Shaw of Manchester United Getty Images

Manchester United in the Premier League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Community Shield on TV and livestream

Anyone watching the Premier League in Germany will usually end up with Sky. Every match is shown live there, either as a single game or as part of a conference, depending on how packed the fixture list is. Manchester United are fully covered. If you cannot watch on television, you can stream via Sky Go or WOW.

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From 2025/26, Sky have also expanded their England package to include the Carabao Cup. In simple terms, if Manchester United are playing in the League Cup, you will find the live coverage there too. That means no jumping between different providers.

For the FA Cup and FA Community Shield, DAZN is the only option in Germany because they hold the exclusive rights. Whenever Manchester United play in either competition, the matches will be shown live on stream there.

Carabao Cup
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
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Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
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Matheus Cunha of Manchester United Getty Images

Manchester United, all the information on broadcasts at a glance: SPOX live ticker

SPOX also cover selected United matches with a live ticker. If you do not want to miss any key moments, just check in. We will list our tickers here shortly before kick-off.

Manchester United, all the information on broadcasts at a glance: the club at a glance

Founded1878
English league titles20
FA Cup wins13
Champions League titles3
Record appearance holderRyan Giggs (963 competitive matches)
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