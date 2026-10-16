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ManUnitedGetty
Alice Kopp
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Manchester United, all the broadcast information at a glance: Who shows / broadcasts the Red Devils’ matches live on TV and via live stream?

Manchester United

Where are Manchester United’s matches in the Premier League and domestic cup competitions shown live? Find out here!

Under the floodlights at Old Trafford, even an ordinary league match can feel like a major event. Following Manchester United all season, though, means keeping track of different broadcasters for different competitions.

Where to watch Manchester United live on TV and via live stream

Luke Shaw of Manchester United Getty Images

Manchester United in the Premier League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Community Shield on TV and via live stream

In Germany, Sky show every Premier League match live, either individually or as part of a multi-match broadcast, depending on how busy the matchday is. That includes every Manchester United game. If you can't watch on TV, you can stream the action via Sky Go or WOW.

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Since 2025/26, Sky have also shown the Carabao Cup. Manchester United's League Cup matches are on the same service as their Premier League games, so there's no need to switch providers.

DAZN hold the exclusive rights in Germany to the FA Cup and FA Community Shield. Whenever Manchester United play in either competition, DAZN stream their matches live.

Next matches
LEE

LEE

Premier League

18 Oct 2026

MUN

MUN

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Matheus Cunha of Manchester United Getty Images

Manchester United coverage at a glance: SPOX live text commentary

SPOX also cover selected Manchester United matches with live text commentary. Check back shortly before kick-off for links to the live feeds.

Manchester United coverage at a glance: Club profile

Founded1878
English league titles20
FA Cup wins13
Champions League titles3
Record appearance holderRyan Giggs (963 competitive appearances)

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