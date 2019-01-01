Manchester City vs Tottenham: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
After playing out not only one of the games of the season
With Pep Guardiola's Citizens denied of a historic quadruple
With the Carabao Cup already secured and an FA Cup final date on the horizon, City can still complete a treble at home, but the evisceration of their continental dreams once more is a bitter pill to swallow.
With their first
|Manchester City vs Tottenham
|Saturday, April 20
|12:30pm BST / 7:30pm EST
In the United States (US), the game can
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Manchester City players
|Goalkeepers
|Ederson, Grimshaw, Muric
|Defenders
|Walker, Danilo, Laporte, Sandler, Garcia, Stones, Delph, Otamendi, Kompany, Mendy
|Midfielders
|Sterling, Gundogan, Sane, B. Silva, D. Silva, Mahrez, Foden, Fernandinho, De Bruyne
|Forwards
|Aguero, Jesus
Manchester City starting XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Foden, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero
|Position
|Tottenham players
|Goalkeepers
|Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga
|Defenders
|Trippier, Rose, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Walker-Peters,
|Midfielders
|Son, Wanyama, Eriksen, Lucas, Marsh, Skipp, Lamela, Alli
|Forwards
|Llorente
Tottenham starting XI: Gazzaniga, Foyth, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen (C), Davies, Dier, Eriksen, Dele, Lucas, Son
Manchester City are the heavy odds-on favourites to gain revenge and win the game according to
Match Preview
With their dreams of a famous quadruple in
Instead, they will dust themselves off for an immediate rematch with their continental vanquishers - and Premier League rivals - Tottenham Hotspur, as they return their attention squarely to securing a domestic treble instead.
Pep Guardiola's side
Raheem Sterling and Heung-min Son's early doubles, coupled with Bernardo Silva's 11th-minute effort, meant that City led 3-2 inside the first quarter of the game, yet it was to be the late drama that trumped all else thanks to two key VAR decisions.
Sergio Aguero looked to have put the hosts out in front at 4-2 when Fernando Llorente bundled the ball in to pull one back and level the aggregate scores, with video technology clearing him of a handball.
Then, Sterling sent the home crowd into the stratosphere with his injury-time strike, only for it to be chalked off a minute later for offside, to send Tottenham through to a first Champions League semi-final on away goals.
Speaking to BT Sport after the
"It was cruel. The moment we celebrate and we are so close to the semi-finals. It is what it is."
Pochettino
"I'm so happy. On this type of night, for this type of victory in the most important competition in the world," the
"I can only feel proud about the effort of everyone. They are heroes. After what happened this season, all the circumstance, to be in the semi-finals of the Champions League, they deserve a lot of praise.
"They deserve everything, to live everything. One way you can describe this team is it is not about players and names. Always we keep the same spirit, ideas and philosophy."