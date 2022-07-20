Manchester City vs Club America: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

Pep Guardiola will want his side to begin their pre-season campaign on a convincing note

Manchester City are ready to begin their pre-season tour with a friendly against Club America at the NRG Stadium on Thursday.

Pep Guardiola's side will be looking to defend their Premier League title in the 2022-23 campaign, and they are leaving no stone unturned in their preparations.

They have got added quality reinforcements in the form of Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips and Julian Alvarez, with supporters now eager to watch all of them in action.

Manchester City vs Club America date & kick-off time

Game: Manchester City vs Club America Date: July 21, 2022 Kick-off: 1:30 am BST / 8:30 pm ET

How to watch Manchester City vs Club America on TV and live stream online

The pre-season contest will not be broadcast on television, but it is available to stream via the official app of Manchester City on CITY+.

TV channel Online stream N/A CITY+

Manchester City squad and team news

Haaland could make his City debut against Club America. Guardiola will likely also want to give some minutes to Phillips and Alvarez.

The Spanish tactician will be eager to try out various combinations with his new players before the new Premier League season kicks off on August 6.

"We cannot put too much pressure on these players. We need to get them houses, and apartments in Manchester, and in the sessions what we want them to do will increase," Guardiola has said of the new signings.

“The first impressions of Julian, Kalvin, Erling, and Stefan were really good – they seem like good people. Having good vibes in the locker room is more important than tactics."

However, Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan and John Stones will be unavailable as they did not travel to the United States because of their vaccination status.

Position Players Goalkeepers Stefan Ortega, Ederson, Scott Carson Defenders Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Joao Cancelo, Luke Mbete, Josh Wilson-Esbrand, Rico Lewis, Finley Burns Midfielders Kalvin Phillips, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, James McAtee Forwards Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, Julian Alvarez, Riyad Mahrez, Liam Delap, Kayky, Cole Palmer, Oscar Bobb, Ben Knight

Club America squad and team news

Club America head into the match on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea. Mason Mount struck late to hand a narrow win to the Blues after Timo Werner opened the scoring.

America have made five new signings in the summer, including Uruguyan international Jonathan Rodriguez from Al Nassr.

They have started their Mexican Apertura season with a draw against Atlas and are currently 11th in the table with four points from three matches. Manager Fernando Ortiz made seven changes against Chelsea from their win over Toluca and is expected to go for rotation once again.

Mexican national team keeper Guillermo Ochoa should start along with former Barcelona midfielder Jonathan dos Santos.