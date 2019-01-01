Manchester City star Mahrez's impressive Champions League impact

The Algeria international got a goal and an assist as the Citizens silenced the Ukrainian Premier League side before their home fans

6 - Riyad Mahrez has been directly involved in six goals in seven Champions League appearances for Man City (2 goals, 4 assists). Handy. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 18, 2019

Riyad Mahrez has now been directly involved in six goals in seven appearances for after an alluring display to defeat .

Pep Guardiola’s men ran out 3-0 winners against the Ukrainians in Wednesday’s Champions League game despite playing without John Stones and Aymeric Laporte.

The international was making his seventh appearance for the Citizens in the competition, and marked that occasion with the opening goal thanks to Ilkay Gundogan’s assist.

In the 38th minute, Mahrez turned provider for Gundogan’s goal by playing in the German after Rodri’s cross-field ball found him.

While Gabriel Jesus rounded off an easy win for the English side, the Algerian’s contribution takes his tally for goals and assists in the Champions League to six.

The former man was on parade from start to finish as Manchester City sit in second position behind Dinamo Zagareb in Group C on inferior goals difference.



They will hope to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they welcome on Saturday, while Shakhtar look to extend their seven-game domestic winning streak at Desna.