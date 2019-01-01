Manchester City quadruple 'nearly impossible', says De Bruyne

Pep Guardiola's charges could collect their first trophy of the season this week but their star midfielder believes a clean sweep is somewhat unlikely

Kevin De Bruyne thinks talk of achieving an unprecedented quadruple this season remain far-fetched.

The leaders return to action at on Wednesday and are heavy favourites to progress in a last-16 tie against a team languishing 14th in the .

Sunday brings the EFL Cup final against a team City hammered 6-0 earlier this month, while the quarter-final draw granted Pep Guardiola's team a trip to Championship outfit .

But speaking at a pre-match news conference in Essen, former star De Bruyne insisted he only had eyes for Schalke.

"I think the goal is not to win the four competitions; the goal is to win every game and, the further you progress, you want to win the next game," he said.

"On Sunday we can win the competition but you cannot say at the beginning we are going to win four.

"We are happy with where we are, we want to progress to the quarter-finals [in the Champions League] and be closer to winning it.

"But to win all four and set that standard is nearly impossible."

KDB I’ve been fortunate in my career with injuries. I feel okay.



I feel better and better, and that I’m performing better than I was in the beginning with my injury, so I’m happy about that. pic.twitter.com/p4pcJZdHo3 — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 19, 2019

midfielder De Bruyne has had his season interrupted by two medial knee ligament injuries.

"The injuries, in the end, are what they are," he added. "I had two, it's not nice but it's part of football.

"I've been fortunate until now with injuries in my career. I feel okay, I don't know if I feel fresh.

"Sometimes it’s nice to feel a flow and just keep going. That was what happened last season.

"Now it's been difficult, six months is a long time. But I'm feeling better and better, doing better than after my last injury and I'm happy with that."