Manchester City defender Ruben Dias extends contract at Etihad Stadium through to 2027
Getty Images
Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has extended his contract at Etihad Stadium through to 2027.
Dias initially joined City from Benfica for £65 million ($89m) in September 2020, signing a six-year deal with the Manchester outfit.
The Portuguese has now renewed that agreement by an extra year, with City securing the long-term future of a prized asset before the end of the summer transfer window..
