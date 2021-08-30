Manchester City defender Ruben Dias extends contract at Etihad Stadium through to 2027

The Portuguese centre-back has re-affirmed his commitment to the Premier League champions after a hugely impressive first year in English football

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has extended his contract at Etihad Stadium through to 2027.

Dias initially joined City from Benfica for £65 million ($89m) in September 2020, signing a six-year deal with the Manchester outfit.

The Portuguese has now renewed that agreement by an extra year, with City securing the long-term future of a prized asset before the end of the summer transfer window..

More to follow.