Manchester City, all the information on the broadcast at a glance: who is showing / broadcasting the Sky Blues’ matches live on TV and livestream?

Manchester City are a permanent presence at the top level of international football. But if you want to watch the Skyblues in full, one streaming service will not be enough. Rights vary by competition, so the broadcaster does too.

You can find an overview of the broadcasters relevant for City further down.

Manchester City, all the information on coverage at a glance: Who is showing / broadcasting the Skyblues’ matches live on TV and livestream?

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Manchester City in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Community Shield, Carabao Cup: TV and livestream coverage

In Germany, Sky still hold the Premier League rights. The pay-TV broadcaster shows every match live, either individually or as part of a conference. You can also stream Manchester City matches via WOW or the Sky-Go app.

From the 2025/26 season, Sky have also secured the rights to the English Football League (EFL) and the Carabao Cup. That means any City appearances in the League Cup, and clashes with lower-division sides, will also be shown live on Sky.

Over on DAZN, viewers in Germany can watch the historic FA Cup and the FA Community Shield exclusively. The streaming service has secured the rights for several years and shows all relevant matches live.

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For the Champions League, the rights are split across several platforms. Most Manchester City matches are shown live on DAZN. One standout tie every Tuesday matchday, though, is exclusive to Amazon Prime Video.

Another major change is coming from the 2027/28 season, when the new streaming provider Paramount+ will enter Champions League broadcasting and take over a large share of the rights. All details on the new rights package can be found here.

If Manchester City reach the final, it will also be shown on free-to-air TV, as usual. In that case, ZDF is the place to go.

Manchester City, all the information on coverage at a glance: Who is showing / broadcasting the Skyblues’ matches live on TV and livestream? SPOX’s live ticker

You can also follow selected Skyblues matches with us in our live text coverage, including Champions League games. Head to our homepage on matchdays and you will find the tickers listed around an hour before kick-off.

Manchester City TV guide: the club at a glance